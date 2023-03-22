Strolling around my neighborhood last week I noticed several trees were still tightly clinging to their brittle, brown, dead leaves.

The word for this is marcescence. It comes from a Latin word that means “to wither, languish, droop or decay.”

Certain oak and beech trees are known for holding onto their leaves. It tends to be more common in young trees and the lower portion of older trees.

One of the trees still holding leaves in my yard is a mountain ash. (Fun fact, mountain ash trees aren’t actually members of the ash family. Instead, they are a member of the rose family.)

In order for a tree’s leaves to fall off, the tree has to produce an acid that essentially cuts the leaf off from the tree at the base of its stem.

Why would a tree want to hold on to its leaves in the winter? One theory is that by keeping the leaves around until spring, they can become a source of nutrition for the tree after they fall and decay, with less chance of being blown away. Another guess is that the leaves may make the tree look less appetizing to deer, so a kind of defense.

It seems like these marcescent leaves would make the tree more likely to catch snow that could weigh down and break branches. Yet some of these oaks and beeches are well adapted to hold their leaves, with strong and elastic branches.

Trees that lose their leaves every fall are called deciduous. Trees that don’t lose their leaves are called everciduous. Pine trees, which keep their needles year-round, are coniferous.

Walk around your neighborhood and see if you can find some trees that have marcescent leaves. Then you can tell your friend or parent that the tree may be everciduous.

– Brett French,