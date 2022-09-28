Governor invites young hunters to submit stories for contest

Some hunting stories become family legends, told and retold around campfires or next to the warmth of a woodstove.

This year, Montana youngsters ages 10 to 17 have the opportunity to write and share their hunting story with Gov. Greg Gianforte through his Governor’s Youth Hunting Story Contest.

“Hunting is a proud tradition in Montana that will be carried on by the next generation,” the governor said in announcing the contest. “To celebrate our hunting heritage, I invite Montana’s youth and apprentice hunters who harvest an animal this year to be a part of the first-ever Youth Hunting Story Contest.

“We’ll read about their adventures, and recognize 10 young hunters as the contest winners at the State Capitol this December,” the governor added.

To enter the contest, hunters must submit a story of no more than 500 words and a photo from their hunt. Hunters must be a Montana resident and a licensed hunter or apprentice hunter between the ages of 10-17. Eligible entries include the harvest of any legal game, furbearer animals, or birds in Montana.

The governor will select 10 winning hunters, five ages 10-13 and five ages 14-17, and invite them to the State Capitol in mid-December to be recognized. Winning hunters will also receive prizes from Stone Glacier and Vista Outdoor.

The deadline to enter the contest is Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

To learn more and enter the Governor’s Youth Hunting Story Contest, visit youthhunting.mt.gov.

Good luck in the field this fall, and have fun writing the story as a contest entry. Remember, we’re all winners when we get to spend time in the outdoors, especially when it’s with friends and family.