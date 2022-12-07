Great gray owls use unique faces to locate prey under the snow

When snow covers up your winter meal, how can you find it?

Great gray owls have special features on their face that help them.

The birds can be found in western Montana, as well as across Canada and in other cold-weather regions like Siberia and Scandinavia. They are a big bird, the largest owl in North America, weighing up to 2.5 pounds with wingspans up to 4-feet wide. Females are usually bigger than males.

To survive, the owls have to eat a lot of food, such as voles that move around underneath the snow in winter. To find these small mammals, the owls will hover above the snow as they zero in on their location.

The design of the owl’s wings lets them fly quietly, but it is their face that helps them zoom in on prey.

Shaped like a large dish, the owl’s face has feathers that funnel sound toward their ears. Both ears are located near the center of their face with one ear higher than the other.

Scientists at University of California, Riverside found that the birds locate the low-pitched sounds of voles as they dig and chew, not their higher-pitched voices which tend to get muffled by the snow. Once their meal is located, the owls punch through the snow and use their large talons to grasp their prey.

You can look for owl nests in the top of large trees with broken-off trunks, according to the Montana Field Guide. They like to nest near meadows, their favorite place to hunt.

The birds will nest in spring, sometime in March or April, with their two to five eggs hatching in May. Within about a month-and-a-half, the young owls are capable of flying.