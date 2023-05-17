Holding your breath is hard. When I was young, my sister and I would hold our breath when our parents drove the car through tunnels. We would try to hold our breath all the way through.

Hammerhead sharks hold their breath for a different reason. Their body temperature depends on the temperature of the water. Scientists call this ectothermic. Being ectothermic can be a problem when the fish swim into deep water that is colder.

Scalloped hammerhead sharks have been recorded diving more than 2,600 feet deep where the temperature may be barely above freezing, about 39 degrees.

Scientists in a recent study think the sharks may be holding their breath — sometimes for as long as 17 minutes — when they dive into colder water. This seems to help them stay warm because by not breathing, they’re not cooling off their blood-rich gills as quickly.

Hammerheads aren’t the only species to hold their breath. A Cuvier’s beaked whale held its breath for 222 minutes. Sperm whales can last about an hour-and-a-half before resurfacing to breathe. Unlike sharks, however, whales have to breathe air.

Hammerhead sharks get their unusual name from the shape of their heads, which more closely resembles a capital T. At the end of the two prongs of the T are the shark’s eyes. By having their eyes so widely spread out the sharks are able to see across a wider area. That helps them find prey, including stingrays — their favorite food — which hides in the sand at the bottom of the sea.

There are nine different species of hammerheads. The great hammerhead is the largest, growing up to 20 feet long and weighing almost 1,000 pounds.