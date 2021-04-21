Happy Earth Day! Here are tips for helping the environment

Every year since 1970, April 22 has been designated Earth Day.

The special day was created by Congress to draw attention to air and water pollution in America as a way to encourage people to make the planet healthier. The attention led to the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency and new laws to make our environment cleaner and safer.

In 1990, the celebration of Earth Day went global to promote recycling and 10 years later focused on getting people to combat climate change and boost cleaner energy sources.

Having a cleaner environment can start with you. Here are some ways you can help.

Encourage your family to recycle plastic, aluminum, cardboard and glass.

Plant a tree or a bee garden. Trees help clean the air. Bees need flowering plants to survive and are vital to producing many of the foods we eat.

Always pick up and pack out your trash. In the woods when camping they call this “Leave No Trace.” You can also pack out trash that other people have left. Some towns organize cleanup days to pick up trash along streets or at parks. Volunteer to help.

Ride your bike or walk instead of driving to places. Be careful when crossing busy streets and wear a bike helmet.