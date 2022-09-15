Hardy yellow rabbitbrush blooms in the driest of soils

A bright yellow flowering plant was growing out of parched soil in the badlands of South Dakota. It seemed hard to believe any plant could grow in the dry soil, let alone produce flowers.

The hardy plant was yellow rabbitbrush, also known as Douglas rabbitbrush, sticky-leaf rabbitbrush and green rabbitbrush. It often grows around sagebrush and can be confused for the plant.

Why it is called rabbitbrush is uncertain, maybe because rabbits hide underneath it and jackrabbits will feed on the plant. Some animals will eat the plant if there is little else around, including mule deer, pronghorns and elk. It’s also a good plant to put in gardens to attract and feed butterflies.

American Indians reportedly chewed the roots as a gum, since the roots are rubbery. They also reportedly used the yellow flowers to make a dye or to brew a tea.

Rabbitbrush will bloom from July to September, adding color to an often brown summer landscape. The plant can grow up to three feet tall and is considered a weed in some places, since it will move in where the soil has been disturbed.

The plant grows across the West and into British Columbia in Canada. In addition to needing little water, rabbitbrush can also live in salty soil. Salt will kill many other plants.

A member of the sunflower family, the scientific name for yellow rabbitbrush is hard to pronounce but fun to try. See if you can wrap your tongue around Chrysothamnus viscidiflorus. Viscidiflorus means sticky flower.

The plant is found across most of Montana, except along the Hi-Line of north-central Montana.