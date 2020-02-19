Here's how to tell a ground squirrel from a chipmunk

Some different animals look a lot alike. An example is the golden-mantled ground squirrel and the least chipmunk.

They are both small, furry critters you may see darting through the woods during a walk. So how can you tell them apart?

One of the easiest ways to identify them is that golden-mantled ground squirrels don’t have stripes on the sides of their heads like chipmunks. Both have black and white stripes on their backs, which often leads to the confusion.

Golden-mantled ground squirrels are bigger, but not by a lot, about 9 to 12 inches long compared to a chipmunk’s 7.5 to 8.5 inches. Ground squirrels are also a bit heavier and have a shorter tail.

Both animals eat similar foods: seeds, insects and fruits. Ground squirrels will also dine on bird eggs and even other dead animals.

Because they are small and there are lots of them, both animals are also a food source for coyotes, hawks, bears and foxes.

Golden-mantled ground squirrels hibernate in the winter, from October to about March. Chipmunks also hibernate, but they will store food to snack on throughout the winter when they wake up.