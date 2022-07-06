Hordes of army cutworm moths invading homes

Eeek! There are all kinds of flying bugs in my house!

It happened two years ago, as well. The pesky flying insects are army cutworm moths.

According to the Montana Field Guide, they are the largest moths of their type. They may come in at least three different colors, ranging from spotted to solid gray or brown. The biggest ones can measure about 1 1/2 inches long, which makes them hard to miss when they flutter around lights, your head or cling to walls.

Although they don’t bite, they can be annoying. Especially if you are reading in bed and they attack your book or face. It’s also annoying when they whack against lampshades, curtains and walls with a loud thwack. Sometimes they leave behind a gooey mess on windows, walls and window sills that is no fun to have to clean up.

On the bright side, they provide a big meal for the birds that can catch them in their wobbly flight or when they land. Grizzly bears will eat hundreds of them when they hide under rocks on high mountainsides. Some places where the bugs fly to attract several bears, which normally like to be off on their own away from other bears. The moths are great food, since about 72% of their body weight is fat.

In my tiny cabin, bats come inside to dine on trapped moths. They only eat the moth bodies, leaving behind hundreds of wings littered across the floor, furniture and counters. The first time I saw them I thought they were sunflower seed shells that someone had spit out everywhere.

Hopefully as the summer kicks in, they will fly off to the mountains to hang out and leave us alone in what we thought were our safe homes. The amazing thing is they will fly back to the valleys in the fall to lay their eggs, usually on bare ground. When the next batch hatches the following year, they somehow know where to fly to, despite having never been there before. How do they do that?