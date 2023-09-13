The hurricane that struck Cuba, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina recently, named Idalia, caused damage to 52,000 structures resulting in $2.5 billion to $4 billion in property damage.

Wildlife also had their homes rearranged by the storm as it ripped up trees and flooded inland waters that are a home to species like manatees. In addition, the storm sent flamingoes — those pink, long-legged birds — as far north as Ohio. That’s thousands of miles from where the birds are normally found.

A CNN story said an Ohio man saw an adult and juvenile flamingo in a lake near Dayton, Ohio. Reports of the birds also came from Georgia, the Carolinas, Texas and Kentucky, according to the story. That’s surprising because the birds live in the Caribbean and along the northern coast of South America. So what happened?

One theory is that the birds were flying in the Caribbean when the storm blew up, forcing them to travel elsewhere. Although flamingos were once native to Florida, they were killed for their feathers, used to decorate clothing and hats.

According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo website, the American flamingo is one of the largest of the species. An average adult is 5 feet tall and weighs 4 to 8 pounds. They can live 40 to 60 years.

Flocks of flamingos can number 1,000 or more birds. They turn pink by eating shrimp and algae that have the same color. They eat by wading into shallow waters, stirring up the mud with their feet. Then they sweep their head from side to side with their curved bill in the water. Using their tongue, they pump water in and out of their bill while sifting their food out.

— Brett French, Gazette Outdoors editor