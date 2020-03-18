If you want to help wildlife don't feed them

It’s tough being a wild animal. In Montana, wildlife has to deal with cold, snow and a lack of food during winter. It’s only natural that we humans would like to help out, but that’s a bad idea.

Feeding wildlife can cause all kinds of problems. For one thing, human food isn’t healthy for animals. They have adapted over thousands of years to eat specific foods and can even die from eating the wrong stuff.

Putting out food for wildlife may also make them bunch up. When animals are crowded together there is a greater chance of diseases being spread, so a better chance wildlife can get sick. Crowding animals can also make the environment less healthy for humans.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another concern is that feeding wildlife can make them used to being around humans, taking away their natural fear. So an animal like a buck deer, with its antlers, can be pretty dangerous if it decides to get mad at a human that it no longer fears.

Scientists studying Moor Macaque monkeys in Indonesia also found that when humans fed the animals along roads the monkeys became less social with their relatives.