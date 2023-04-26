Wolves can survive by eating many different prey animals. Scientists call this plasticity, meaning they are flexible in what they can survive on.

Typically, the big canines have one species they concentrate on for food. In Yellowstone National Park that is elk. On Isle Royale in Lake Superior the wolves are dependent on moose for food.

When there are fewer moose or elk, wolf numbers tend to drop. However, on Pleasant Island in Alaska, wolves surprised researchers. On the island, wolves used to rely on Sitka black-tailed deer as their main food source. But when fewer deer were available they also started to eat sea otters, which are shallow water predators. Because the wolves found another food source, their numbers remained strong. Yet the island’s deer population has continued to drop because the wolves like variety in their diet.

Sea otters are the largest members of the weasel family. They spend most of their time in the water along the Pacific Coast where they dine on things like crabs, fish and sea urchins. Males can grow up to 5 feet long and weigh 80 to 100 pounds. Females range from around 50 to 70 pounds.

Sitka deer are not much larger, averaging about 80 to 120 pounds, although larger ones may tip the scales at 200 pounds.

Well adapted to the water with their webbed feet, sea otters may come onto land to rest, but they usually don’t get too far from the water.

Wolves on Pleasant Island have become skillful at hunting the otters. Because sea otter and wolf numbers had previously dropped, this was the first time scientists had seen the two species interacting in this unusual way.

As deer populations declined, wolves also substituted their meals with six other mammals that live in the water along with fish. Based on their research, the scientists concluded the Pleasant Island wolves were the first pack observed to remain strong with little to no hoofed prey — like deer or moose — or large plant-eating animals in their diet.