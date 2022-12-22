Keep wildlife healthy by giving them plenty of room in winter

Winter has arrived in Grand Teton National Park, an excellent time for recreation in the snow but also a challenging time for wildlife.

Wildlife specialists are asking visitors to avoid disturbing animals by following all winter closures and voluntarily avoiding bighorn sheep winter zones.

In all other areas of the park, visitors should give wildlife plenty of space by staying 100 yards from bears and wolves, and 25 yards from other animals. Visitors can safely enjoy watching wildlife by being respectful of their need for space, staying clear of their sensitive habitats and allowing them to maintain their vital energy reserves.

Conserving energy is especially challenging for wildlife as temperatures plummet, snow buries food and travel is difficult. Animals like bighorn sheep, bison, deer, elk and moose survive the winter by using the least amount of energy so they can maintain fat reserves, which is especially important for females to successfully produce young in the spring.

“Bighorn sheep in the Teton Range are particularly susceptible to winter disturbances,” said Chip Jenkins, superintendent of Grand Teton National Park. "The park is asking skiers and snowboarders to voluntarily avoid sensitive bighorn sheep winter habitat. Please help spread the word to conserve these iconic animals."

These reminders to give wildlife plenty of room in winter apply to all other areas as well. Try to maintain a safe distance from animals when you are out hiking or snowshoeing, and keep your pooch close by so it doesn't chase deer or elk.

— Grand Teton National Park