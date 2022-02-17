Lizards have mushroom-like pillars to detach their tails

Imagine you are running away from someone. They grab your hand to stop you. You wriggle and your hand pops off, allowing you to run away.

That would be pretty weird, but there are animals – like lizards, worms and some spiders – who are capable of losing a leg or tail by breaking it off and leaving it behind. This could keep them from being eaten.

Scientists call this loss of a body part autotomy. It’s also known as self-amputation. Amputation is the word for the loss or cutting off of a body part.

Scientists have studied how lizards can break off their tail. By looking at the tail under a microscope, they saw some unique forms. They look like mushroom-shaped posts topped with very tiny holes called nanopores.

By making something similar, the scientists are hoping to find materials that could be used in a similar way – to snap off before breaking.

Other scientists have traced this ability to lose a body part all the way back to dinosaurs in the lepidosaur branch, which lived about 250 million years ago. It’s amazing they have any relatives because right around that time there was a huge die-off of life on earth, known as the Permian Extinction or Great Dying. It’s estimated 90% of the planet’s plant and animal species died then.

One idea for the Great Dying is that gases from volcanoes filled the world with acid rain. Another is that a huge asteroid struck Earth. A third guess is that the oceans lost their oxygen because the water wasn’t moving.

Whatever the cause, most relatives of this ancient reptile are now pretty small, such as lizards. That they have survived at all may be because of their ability to lose a tail when a predator grabs on. Some of these animals can even grow the body part back.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.