It’s like a squeaky rubber sound. Mixed in are sharp cheeps and the flapping of wings. Wait long enough and you might hear a rapid thumping sound.

These are all noises that male sharp-tailed grouse make as they seek females on their spring breeding grounds. These places where the males meet and compete are called leks. The same name is given to the dancing grounds where the sharptails’ prairie cousin, the sage grouse, meet to lure females.

Right now the male sharptails are dancing with their wings stretched out and their feet rapidly hitting the ground, that’s what causes the loud thumping sound. Most of this occurs right around sunrise, but sometimes the males will be on the leks at sunset too.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department publishes a sage grouse lek viewing guide online that can be used to guide people to the breeding grounds. This spring, with so much snow on the ground, some of the places may be impossible to reach.

Nyssa Whitford, sage-grouse biologist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, suggested visitors that do find leks keep their distance and stay hidden as much as possible to not scare the birds away.

Other tips the agency provided include: Arrive at lek sites at least one hour before sunrise. Park away from the edge of the lek. Do not drive onto the lek. Turn off the vehicle lights and engine. Use binoculars and spotting scopes to observe birds. Stay in your vehicle. Avoid making loud noises or sudden movements. Let the birds leave before you do. Leave pets at home. Respect private land and do not trespass. Postpone your visit if roads are muddy.

You think all of the noises would be like a dinner bell for foxes, coyotes and other prairie predators. But it can be hard to sneak up on 30 pairs of eyes.