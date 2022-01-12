Melting sea ice forces polar bears to travel farther for food

Polar bears are traveling farther to find a meal as sea ice in the north shrinks.

The white bears, made popular in animated Coca-Cola commercials, need a lot of food. Males can grow up to 1,500 pounds and stand almost 10 feet tall, while females are about 8 feet tall and can weigh around 550 pounds.

Traveling farther to find food means fewer bears are surviving, according to a recent Washington State University study. In the Beaufort Sea area north of Alaska, populations have dropped by almost one-third.

“Having to travel farther means these bears are expending more energy which can threaten their survival,” said Anthony Pagano, a postdoctoral researcher in WSU’s School of the Environment and lead author of the study. “If we want to preserve the habitat of these amazing mammals, then we need to focus on the root of the problem, which is slowing global climate change.”

For the study, Pagano and colleagues from the U.S. Geological Survey used satellites to investigate the movements of female polar bears from 1986-2016. The bears’ favorite food is seals.