More rubs means more cubs for Canadian grizzlies

Rubbing their backs on trees, fence posts and even power poles does more than scratch an itch for grizzly bears. It’s a way for the big animals to leave behind their scent.

This is an important way for the animals to communicate. Scientists in Alberta, Canada, completed a recent study that also found the grizzlies making the most rubs had more cubs. Likewise, bears that rubbed more often also had more mates.

The scientists think the reason for this is that bears in better physical shape rub more often. The study also found these rubs helped females avoid larger males, which are known to kill cubs. By identifying where the big males were, females could move to places farther away to protect their babies.

To steer clear of the big males, females would choose areas closer to buildings and roads — places the males avoided.

Scientists used hair left on these rub sites to make their findings. By collecting the hairs, they could analyze them for DNA. DNA is a molecule that scientists can use to identify plants, animals and even bacteria. In other words, they could use the hair to identify specific bears. DNA can even tell them if the bears are related.