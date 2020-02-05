Mosquitoes eat flower nectar, not blood

Out of the 3,000 mosquito species known to humans only the females bite us. The blood they suck is food for their eggs, not them. Instead, mosquitoes eat nectar from flowers.

Not all flowers attract mosquitoes. They respond to different scents.

"We often describe 'scent' as if it's one thing — like the scent of a flower, or the scent of a person," said Jeffrey Riffell, a professor of biology at the University of Washington who is studying the insects. "Scent is actually a complex combination of chemicals — the scent of a rose consists of more than 300 — and mosquitoes can detect the individual types of chemicals that make up a scent."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This helps explain why some people are more attractive to mosquitoes than others. We all smell different. My wife gets bit much more than I do. I always joke that it’s because she is Italian, and mosquitoes prefer Italian food.

"Human scent is very complex, and what is probably important for attracting or repelling mosquitoes is the ratio of particular chemicals,” Riffell said. “We know that some people get bit more than others, and maybe a difference in ratio explains why."