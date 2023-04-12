It’s a colorful sign of spring when mountain bluebirds return to Big Sky Country.

This tiny member of the thrush family has two relatives named for where they live, the western and eastern bluebird. Not surprisingly, the mountain bluebird lives in North America between the two. Bluebirds are found nowhere else in the world.

One way to tell them apart is the male mountain bluebird has blue breast feathers, whereas the western and eastern males have tan breast feathers.

All three of the birds like to nest in the holes of trees, called cavity nesting.

There’s a helpful “Get to Know Bluebirds” website for “young nature lovers” to learn more about bluebirds. Here are some interesting things I learned on the site: Most bluebirds live only about two years. Male mountain bluebirds arrive from their wintering grounds first, looking for a good nesting site and then defending it. When females arrive, the males will try to attract them by waving one wing.

The female decides if the nesting spot is OK. She also builds the nest. She will lay up to six pale blue eggs. To keep them warm, female bluebirds have a “brood patch,” a place on their stomach that has no feathers. Male birds may help out, but the females do most of the egg sitting.

The baby bluebirds, called nestlings, hatch about two weeks later. The adults like a neat nest and may eat the eggshells or carry them out of the nest. The adults will also clean up their nestlings’ poop by eating it, or as they grow older by carrying it away from the nest.

Bluebirds tagged in Canada flew all the way to Mexico for the winter. When they come back, bluebirds can be found nesting in places over 12,500 feet in elevation.

People who like to see bluebirds will build birdhouses just for them. To learn more about bluebirds and building, cleaning and placing bluebird houses, log on to nabluebirdsociety.org or birdingwire.com.