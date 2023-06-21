There are all kinds of mushrooms growing in my yard this June. There are big, puffy white ones, delicate little ones and some that look like the kind you buy at the grocery store.

The reason so many mushrooms are sprouting is because of all the rain we’ve had. When I last checked, Billings had 4.57 inches of rain for the month so far. That’s way more than normal, which averages 1.52 inches. So far this year, the city had collected 10.87 inches of moisture, up from a normal of 7.62 inches. Mushrooms like moist conditions and are sprouting everywhere.

Although some people get concerned when they see mushrooms growing, experts say they are a sign your lawn is healthy. Mushrooms need good soil to sprout. They also make the soil healthy by breaking down things in the dirt.

Some mushrooms can be eaten. But you have to be good at identifying them to avoid eating bad ones, which can be poisonous and make you sick. The people who named the poisonous mushrooms were pretty direct. There is the destroying angel, funeral cap and death cap mushrooms, to name a few.

Many of the mushrooms growing in Montana are good to eat. The most sought after is the morel mushroom. The black or “burn” morel likes to sprout where there was a fire the year before. Other tasty ones include the rainbow chanterelle and the beautiful branched bear’s head. These mushrooms may contain protein, vitamins and minerals.

Montana Outdoors magazine has an educational article on good and bad mushrooms in Montana, including tips on cooking them. It was written by a mycologist, someone who specializes in mushrooms. There are also several books to help you identify mushrooms. Who knows, maybe one of the mushrooms growing in your yard will be a tasty treat. But be careful!