Caribou have been returning to the same place in the Arctic for more than 3,000 years to give birth to their young.

A University of Cincinnati study figured this out by studying the chemicals in antlers left behind. Female caribou's antlers fall off days after they give birth. Male caribou won't shed their antlers until the late fall or early winter. The cold weather helps preserve the bones.

Barren ground caribou may travel 800 miles every spring to reach these nursery sites in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and Canada's Ivvavik National Park. One of the largest caribou herds to migrate to the region contains hundreds of thousands of animals.

Scientists think the caribou travel to the areas to get away from hungry mosquitoes, as well as to find food and avoid predators. They also believe that by traveling to the same places, the caribou are fertilizing the plants at their nursery sites.

Knowing the value of these birthing areas is important because some of the lands are targeted for oil and gas development.

Big caribou males may grow to more than 300 pounds with antlers that can weigh more than 20 pounds. Females also grow antlers, but much smaller ones. Caribou are the only members of the deer family where both sexes grow antlers. Like moose, deer and elk, the antlers are shed and new ones grown every year.

Caribou hooves are wide and curve inward on the bottom like shallow bowls. This helps them to travel across the snow and swim rivers in the remote regions where they live.

Although called reindeer in Europe, they are the same animals as caribou.