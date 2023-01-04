Pheasant-pigeon lost to science rediscovered in remote island jungle

In 1882, scientists identified and described the black-naped pheasant-pigeon.

This fall, 140 years later, scientists photographed one of the birds on an island in the Pacific Ocean near Papua New Guinea. This ended a long and difficult search for the birds, which may be nearing extinction.

The large bird lives on the ground and looks somewhat like a pheasant. It has brown wings and a black body with a wide tail. It lives in rugged mountains covered by thick forests, which was one reason it was so hard to find.

Despite searching for a month, scientists were unable to locate the bird. So they set up remote cameras that finally captured video and photographs of one of the pheasant-pigeons.

“When we collected the camera traps, I figured there was less than a one-percent chance of getting a photo of the black-naped pheasant-pigeon,” said Jordan Boersma, postdoctoral researcher at Cornell University and co-leader of the expedition. “Then as I was scrolling through the photos, I was stunned by this photo of this bird walking right past our camera.”

John Mittermeier, director of the Lost Birds program at the American Bird Conservancy and co-leader of the expedition, said, “It is the kind of moment you dream about your entire life as a conservationist and birdwatcher.”

Prior to the photographs, only local hunters had seen the birds, known locally as auwo. The hunters helped the scientists locate the best places to place their 12 remote cameras, high on the slopes of a steep mountain.

“This rediscovery is an incredible beacon of hope for other birds that have been lost for a half century or more,” said Christina Biggs, manager for the Search for Lost Species at Re:wild.