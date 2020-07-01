Plants grow points for protection

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some plants have sharp, pointy growths to protect themselves. While we may think of all of them as thorns, scientists describe them each differently.

For example, plants like hawthorn trees have thorns — which makes sense since the word “thorn” is in the tree’s name. Hawthorn trees are also called quickthorn, whitethorn and thornapple. No matter what name you call them, there is no getting around the fact that the trees grow thorns up to about 1-inch long.

Orange trees also have thorns, and the honey locust tree can grow thorns a foot long.

Prickles are what you find on raspberry, blackberry and rose bushes. They are much smaller than thorns, closer in size to a hair on your arm, and not as strong. They are still sharp, though. Rose bushes will have lots of little prickles growing from the skin of their branches.

Another spiky plant protector is the spine. Spines are found on plants like cactus where they also act as leaves.

All of these pointy growths are a way for some plants to protect themselves from animals that may want to eat them, or their seed-producing fruit.