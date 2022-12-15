Prairie rattlesnakes are venomous, not poisonous

Except for the very northwestern corner of the state, Montanans have the possibility of bumping into the prairie rattlesnake.

It is a member of the viper family, snakes with long fangs that are hinged. That means they fold out and lock into place when the snake bites, kind of like the blade of a pocket knife folds out.

Rattlesnakes are venomous, meaning they have a toxic liquid they inject through their fangs, usually to kill a prey animal but also to defend themselves. Scientists say the difference between a poison and venom is that venom is injected while poison is eaten or swallowed. So an animal like a frog may be poisonous if eaten. Rattlesnakes are venomous.

It’s pretty amazing that although venomous snakes carry around these dangerous substances, their bodies aren’t affected by them. Even if a rattlesnake bites another rattlesnake, the venom would not harm the bitten snake.

Likewise, after a rattlesnake injects venom into its prey, like a mouse, eating the mouse does not harm the snake. Scientists have found that most animals with backbones, called vertebrates, have chemicals in their stomachs that keep venom from making the animal sick. This includes snakes.

Although prairie rattlesnakes are the only venomous snake found in Montana, there are about 30 species of snakes in North America that can inject toxins — 23 of which are rattlesnakes. Copperheads, cottonmouths and coral snakes are other venomous species found in North America.

Each year, about 7,000 to 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Few people die as long as they get medical treatment quickly.

Luckily, snakes hide underground during cold weather, which in Montana is about nine months of the year.