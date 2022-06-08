Quackgrass is not for ducks, it's a lawn invader

Some of the grass in my yard died after last year’s hot, dry summer. It doesn’t look like it’s coming back, despite a fairly wet spring.

Several weeds, including dandelions and quackgrass, are growing well. Quack is apparently a variation of the German “quecke,” which means to live. This refers to the plants ability to survive.

Quackgrass has a few other names including quick grass, devil’s grass, dog grass, quitch, scotch, Medusa’s head, twitch, witch grass and couch grass. Who comes up with these names?

The plant was native to Europe before being spread to North America in the 1600s, possibly planted by colonists as food for their livestock.

Although it can spread by seeds carried by birds, once it takes root the plant uses rhizomes to scatter. Rhizomes are underground stems. Quackgrass is really good at using these stems to spread as much as 11 feet with more than 200 shoots.

Rhizomes also make quackgrass a hard plant to remove. Pulling up the grass plant but leaving rhizomes behind means the grass will sprout again. Native Americans used the rhizomes as a medicine. They have a lot of minerals and vitamin B1.

If left unmowed, quackgrass can grow 2 feet tall and produce up to 400 seeds. Apparently, it also survives well in lawns that are not frequently watered, like mine.

Quackgrass may also release chemicals that hurt the growth of other plants. Scientists call this allelopathic. Maybe that’s what’s happening in my yard, the quackgrass is poisoning my other grass so it can take over. Oh well, at least it’s green.

