Ruffed grouse change to make it through winter

Most birds in Yellowstone National Park leave during the winter months, but not the ruffed grouse.

The grouse can make some interesting changes to its body that make it possible to live in the snowy mountain region all winter.

One change is that it grows tiny little pieces of skin off the sides of its toes, called pectinations. These pectinations act like snowshoes and help the grouse walk atop the snow. In the summer they fall off.

A ruffed grouse will also grow feathers to cover the holes in its beak, called nostrils, which helps warm the air it breathes.

To stay warm in cold weather a ruffed grouse will dive into the snow and make an air-filled and snow-covered pocket to spend the night in. Temperatures are much warmer inside the snow cave than outside, which helps the bird use less energy to stay warm at night.

When it’s time to feed, the bird comes out of its tunnel with a flap of wings and burst of snow which may startle any skier or snowshoer who happens to be close by.

In comparison to other birds, ruffed grouse are about the size of a crow. They have short, spiky feathers on their head, short legs and a wingspan about 2 feet long.