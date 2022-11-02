Salton Sea getting saltier as water dries up

Some water bodies have no outlet, so water flows in but never flows out. The name scientists use to describe this is endorheic.

Two of the most famous of these types of water found in the United States are the Salton Sea on the California-Mexico border and the Great Salt Lake in Utah.

As their names show, both lakes have salty water. That water is getting more and more salty as less fresh water flows in. This is partly because of dry weather in the West, called drought, with less snow falling in the winter and hotter temperatures in the summer.

The Salton Sea dried up thousands of years ago. It was reborn in the early 1900s when the Colorado River washed out a section of bank and poured water into the low-lying area, which is about 227 feet below sea level. It took engineers two years to divert the river’s flow. By that time, the Salton Sea had grown to 45 miles long and 20 miles wide – one of the largest inland seas in the world. The largest in the world is the Caspian Sea.

With dry conditions and less water flowing in, the Salton Sea has lost a third of its water in the past 25 years. As the lake dries up, the water gets saltier. Other chemicals are also concentrated. Some fish cannot survive in such salty water and die. Water birds lose places to live when the sea gets smaller.

Also, as the sea shrinks the dirt of the salty lakebed is blown around by the wind, which isn’t healthy to breathe.