Scientists track flooding by measuring streamflows

Parts of southwest and south-central Montana, along with the north end of Yellowstone National Park, saw record-setting floods last week.

That means that in the time we humans have been writing down weather and flood information, which is only for a little over 100 years, creeks and rivers were running at levels never measured.

A website produced by the U.S. Geological Survey helps explain the situation, showing the amount of water passing instruments placed in various rivers and creeks across the state. The water is usually measured in three ways: its temperature, its volume (which is computed in cubic feet per second, or cfs for short) and its height, measured from the bottom of the stream upward.

Let’s take a look at one river in particular to help explain this measurement. If you click on the website, there’s a graph that shows the water temperature in the Yellowstone River at Billings rising to 59 degrees (15 Celsius) on June 11, right before the flooding started. Then it steadily drops down to 50 degrees by Wednesday as the flooding hit its peak with cold snowmelt.

The next graph shows the Yellowstone River rising from about 25,000 cfs to more than 80,000 cfs in six days, before quickly dropping almost by half in only one day. The amount of water was a new record. Billings Gazette editor Chris Jorgensen wrote a great explanation of cubic feet per second. A basketball takes up about a cubic foot of space, so imagine 80,000 basketballs floating by every second!

The last graphic shows how high the water got, with it topping out at more than 16 feet, about a foot higher than the previous record set during high water in 1997.

Measurements like these help us understand what’s going on in the river. In this case, the high water was caused by rain falling on snow in the mountains, melting it much faster than usual. Unfortunately, it was so much water that homes, bridges and roads were damaged and the land around the streams were changed. Please always be careful around water, even when it doesn’t look dangerous, but especially during the spring when creeks and rivers are high and cold.

