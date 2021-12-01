Sharks provide scratching post for other fish

Most people try to stay as far away from sharks as possible while swimming, even though deadly shark attacks are rare, about one in 3.75 million.

You would think fish would also be afraid of sharks, since they are on the shark’s menu. Apparently, that’s not always the case. Scientists have gathered information from 13 different locations around the world showing fish swimming up to sharks and rubbing against them. Scientists call this rubbing a chafing event.

This seems about as unusual as a chicken running up to a fox for a little cuddle. The researchers said they could not find any similar behavior among land animals.