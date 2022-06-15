Sleepy mosquitoes less likely to bite you

If we could find a way to disturb mosquitoes’ sleep, they may be less likely to bite.

Scientists found this out in a recent University of Cincinnati study where they jostled mosquitoes and then offered them a meal. The more tired the mosquitoes, the less likely they were to feed.

The researchers had to first recognize when the tiny bugs were asleep. It’s when their hind legs droop and their body lowers closer to the surface they are resting on. Mosquitoes in the lab would sleep as much as 16 to 19 hours a day.

The experiment used three different species of mosquitoes: ones that feed during the day, those that feed at dusk and night feeders. All are responsible for making people sick – spreading diseases like malaria, dengue and yellow fevers. Malaria kills more than 400,000 people a year, and in Africa the majority of those deaths are among children under 5 years old.

Female mosquitoes need a blood meal to produce eggs, but they were a lot less likely to be interested in eating if they were tired, the study found. Less than one-quarter of the disturbed insects fed, compared to 75% of those that didn’t have their sleep stopped.

“Mosquitoes are able to sense people through their body heat, odors, movement, vibrations and the carbon dioxide they exhale from their lungs and [that comes] from their skin,” the university noted.

By understanding the mosquitoes’ sleep patterns, researchers hope to find better ways to prevent infections.

The study is a good reminder to wear bug spray, or dress with long sleeved shirts and pants when in mosquito territory – which is most places where there is water, including lakes and streams.

