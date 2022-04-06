Spiders use webs like big eardrums

Spider webs are amazing creations made entirely from fluid pushed out from the spider’s body.

Smithsonian Magazine has a great explanation of the entire process if you want more details. One thing that surprised me was that spiders will make several attachments to things – like sticks, twigs or plants – to make their web. Then they will cut away the ones they don’t need and keep the seven best ones.

Once the guidelines are attached, the spider starts at the outside and begins weaving lines connecting the strands, working toward the middle.

Orb-weaving spiders are one web-making species out of the 2,840 different species of spiders. According to the encyclopedia Britannica, the oldest fossil find of a spider dates back about 145.5 million to 99.6 million years. So spiders have had a lot of time to figure out web building.

In the many years that orb-weaving spiders have been around, they’ve come up with a unique use for their web. In addition to catching prey like flies and other bugs, the web acts like a huge eardrum helping them hear.

Scientists recently published research documenting their findings, showing that when they moved a sound source around a room, the spiders would react to it up to nine feet away.

The scientists could also use equipment that detected the webs' vibrations when struck by sound. They discovered the webs responded better than eardrums to sounds.

The webs are kind of like big antennae the spiders make to help them hear, using a surface that’s 10,000 times larger than their tiny body. So while our eardrums are limited by the size of our bodies, spiders can make ears that are way bigger.

For fun, ask your parents how big they think a spider’s eardrum is? Then watch their surprise when you tell them it’s 10,000 times bigger than their bodies. Think how funny humans would look if our ears were 10,000 times bigger than our bodies.

That reminds me of the old song: “Do your ears hang low? Do they wobble to and fro? Can you tie them in a knot? Can you tie them in a bow? Can you throw them over your shoulder like a Continental soldier? Do your ears hang low?"

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.