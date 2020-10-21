'Stink bird' has many unusual traits

If eating vegetables like broccoli gives you gas, you may be able to relate to the hoatzin.
The hoatzin is a South American bird that eats leaves instead of berries, insects or seeds like many other birds. To digest the leaves, the hoatzin has lots of small stomachs, kind of like a cow, to help break the leaves down.
Breaking the leaves down in the bird’s stomach gives them gas, which they burp out. The smelly burps have earned them the nickname “stink bird.”
Hoatzins are unusual in another way, too. Young hoatzins will jump from their nests to get away from predators like snakes. The chicks glide down to the water because their nests are built above lakes and streams. The featherless chicks are pretty good at swimming and can paddle to shore.
To get back to their nests, young hoatzins have claws at the end of their wings to help them climb. These claws are like the ones flying dinosaurs, known as pterodactyls, had on their wings. As hoatzins grow up, the claws disappear. Turaco chicks, a type of bird that lives in Africa, are one of the few other birds that have these wing claws.
The shaggy, chicken-sized hoatzin birds live in tropical forests in the northern part of South America. They have long tails and rounded wings. Their face has no feathers but the skin is blue. Atop their head are feathers that look like a Mohawk haircut.
No other bird in South America looks, eats or sounds like the hoatzin. According to scientists, these odd birds are most closely related to cranes and plovers. Hoatzins may look so different because they branched off from other birds in their family tree about 65 million years ago, back when there were flying dinosaurs.
— Brett French
