'Stink bird' has many unusual traits

If eating vegetables like broccoli gives you gas, you may be able to relate to the hoatzin.

The hoatzin is a South American bird that eats leaves instead of berries, insects or seeds like many other birds. To digest the leaves, the hoatzin has lots of small stomachs, kind of like a cow, to help break the leaves down.

Breaking the leaves down in the bird’s stomach gives them gas, which they burp out. The smelly burps have earned them the nickname “stink bird.”

Hoatzins are unusual in another way, too. Young hoatzins will jump from their nests to get away from predators like snakes. The chicks glide down to the water because their nests are built above lakes and streams. The featherless chicks are pretty good at swimming and can paddle to shore.

To get back to their nests, young hoatzins have claws at the end of their wings to help them climb. These claws are like the ones flying dinosaurs, known as pterodactyls, had on their wings. As hoatzins grow up, the claws disappear. Turaco chicks, a type of bird that lives in Africa, are one of the few other birds that have these wing claws.