Stressed trees grow suckers, water sprouts

I think my tree is stressed. I’ve seen it pacing my backyard recently.

Just kidding. Actually, trees have another way of showing stress. They can’t sleep at night.

There I go again with the bad jokes.

Actually, stress in trees can include things like an insect invasion or damage to the roots.

Suckers growing up from the base of the tree or roots are a sign that a tree is under stress. In my yard, the trees are probably stressed because I don’t give them enough water.

Where the roots of my large old trees have been exposed, it tries to sprout new trees. My chokecherry tree continually sprouts new growth right next to its trunk.

“When trees are stressed or have suffered some sort of trauma, they often respond by producing upright shoots called water sprouts and suckers,” according to the University of New Hampshire extension office. “By most definitions, water sprouts are shoots that develop on the trunk and branches of trees, while suckers are shoots that grow from roots or the base of a tree.”

An old apple tree was so sick I had to cut it down. From the sawed off trunk it shot up all kinds of sprouts. I picked one to let grow and trimmed back the others. It has regrown and finally, after several years, produced two tiny green apples. I didn’t think it would ever produce fruit again.

“Once suckers start developing on a tree they will usually continue to occur for the rest of that tree’s life and will need to be removed regularly,” the university noted on its website.

It’s best to trim the shoots as soon as possible, since they will take food from the tree. If you wait too long, cutting off the sucker may create a large wound.