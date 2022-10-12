Take a fall walk to fill your nose with special smells

Fall is a great time to activate your “smeller,” you know, your nose.

No doubt, spring with all its flowers and trees blossoming and perfuming the air is an incredible time for smellers. But there’s something about fall’s unique scents that are just as special.

To find out, take an early morning walk along a stream crowded with cottonwood trees, dogwood and willows. When the ground is still damp and cool, inhale the smells of freshly fallen leaves and musty soil mixed with the stream’s rich odor. The sun shining through the shimmering leaves paints the heights bright yellow in contrast to the sky's deep blue.

Or hike through a patch of sagebrush and breathe in the sharp tang. In the pine forests, a morning walk with dew still clinging to the grass highlights the vanilla-like smell of the trees.

If you are lucky, there might be a light breeze on the day you walk, rattling the golden tree leaves and sometimes shaking one loose to float feather-like to the ground. If you close your eyes it can be easier to hear and appreciate the sounds and to smell the fall odors.

Soon these scents will be buried under blankets of frost and snow. The air will be cold, hard and clean. For that reason, fall scents carry a bit more sadness than the hopeful smells of spring. Enjoy them on these fine autumn days with a walk, a friend and maybe some hot chocolate and cookies when you are done.