Male deer grow new antlers every year. Telling the age of a deer by its antlers, however, isn’t easy.

A 1-year-old buck will be the easiest to identify because it may have straight, small antlers referred to as spikes. Or it could have a small set of antlers with forks, known as a forkhorn.

However, deer with three tines — the sharp points — isn’t necessarily a 3-year-old deer. In fact, a 2-year-old male deer may have four tines, or points, on each of its two antlers.

What scientists have figured out is the formula for big antlers: good food, growing older, who their daddy was and, less importantly, whether they are getting enough of the right minerals.

A male deer doesn’t reach its full-size until about age 4. Up until then, most of their nutrition is going into their body first, then for growing antlers. So by age 5 a buck should have its largest antlers. Unfortunately, few male deer survive past age 5, especially in states like Montana where hunting is managed for opportunity and not trophy animals.

Biologists age deer based on their teeth, something a wildlife watcher can’t do. A hunter will only know for sure after the deer has been killed.

A better way to assess the age of a deer in the outdoors is by its body size, according to the Quality Deer Management Association. At 1 year old, a buck has a thin neck and is more delicate looking. By 2 years old, their waist may still look thin and their overall appearance a bit youthful. By age 3, the buck’s neck and shoulders may be more muscular and their chest deeper.

Pretty soon, people will be out looking for antlers that deer and elk have shed. They can be sold by the pound. Artists use the bony growths to make everything from rocking chairs and wine racks to handles for silverware.