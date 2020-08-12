The biggest cutthroat trout lives in Nevada

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are 14 different types of cutthroat trout found in waters across the West.

The biggest, the Lahontan cutthroat trout, lives in Nevada. The largest Lahontan cutthroat ever weighed tipped the scales at 41 pounds, although there are reports of fish reaching 60 pounds.

They grow that big in places like Summit Lake, where the trout eat other fish. Lahontans that live in streams don’t grow as big.

The trout gets its unusual name from a geologist for the U.S. Army. He was mapping the area in the 1860s as the nation was looking for the best place to build a railroad. The geologist named the area after an even earlier French explorer, Baron Louis de La Hontan. Somehow later, the name was attached to the area and its native fish, as well.

Unfortunately, the name ignores the people who had lived in the region for a long time — the Northern Paiute Indians. The tribe relied on the big fish for hundreds of years as a food source. When European-American settlers arrived, they caught too many of the fish, dammed the rivers important to the fish for spawning and logged the hillsides sending dirt into the streams, which can suffocate the fishes’ eggs.