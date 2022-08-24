There's a wealth of wild information at your fingertips

You have an incredible resource at your fingertips – the Montana Natural Heritage Program at the Montana State Library. The home page can be found online at mtnhp.org.

Information about Montana’s plants, animals or the habitat they live in has all been collected in this one spot. From there, users will see a list of places to explore, including my favorite, the Montana Field Guide. The Field Guide offers details on animals, plants and even invasive species and where they are found in the state.

Those who are interested in digging deeper can request environmental summary reports used for various local, state and federal environmental reviews, permits and planning processes. There are several map layers available too, so if you are new to the state and looking for something like Important Bird Areas, they are all listed.

For example, north of Billings and east of Lewistown is a region known as the Musselshell Sage-steppe. By looking up sagebrush steppe in the Montana Field Guide, users will see a general description of it detailing the plants and animals on the land, the counties where sagebrush steppe is located in Montana and even how the area is managed.

I was concerned no bats were in my cabin this year eating the many moths. I worried the bats may have been infected with white-nose syndrome, a disease that kills them. Looking up information via the Field Guide, I found the disease hasn’t been identified in my cabin’s area yet.

Can’t find what you want? There’s a button to click to request information. Using the Species Snapshot, users can even create a custom field guide for different parts of the state.

Bryce Maxell is the program coordinator for the Montana Natural Heritage Program and is a wealth of information for how to use all of the data collected by the state. He can be reached at bmaxell@mt.gov.