Think about ways to reduce waste this holiday season

Only a few days left until Christmas! Hooray!

When I was a child, my family would get the Christmas Sears catalog. It was a special treat to look through the pages at all of the different toys, again and again. The photographs sparked lots of daydreams.

Nowadays, there are different catalogs and plenty of websites to check out different toys, including lots of ones for adults. Somehow, for me though, it’s not the same as having a catalog to thumb through and show siblings what you are wishing for, and maybe mark the page for your parents.

Although tearing through wrapped gifts can be one of the pleasures of the holiday season, why not think of some other ways to present your gift. My family sometimes uses the Sunday comics to wrap presents. You can take butcher paper and draw or paint on it to make the gift even more personal. I really like gift bags because I am a terrible wrapper, and they can be reused. My wife will sometimes wrap a gift in a scarf or kitchen towel. These can be really colorful and useful.

Reusing boxes is also a good way to reduce garbage. My son likes to hide small gifts inside big boxes to try and fool the person receiving the gift. Adding books or other heavy items also helps confuse the person.

It can take about 20 to 25 years for a pine tree to grow big enough to be cut down for making paper. So being aware of how you use paper, and how much you use, is important. Also, if possible, recycle the paper you do use. Unfortunately, many gift wraps are not recyclable because they have colored shapes, glitter or plastics on them.

Remember the holiday is not about the gifts you receive or give, it’s about enjoying the time with family and friends. It’s also a time of great religious significance for many. Remember to give thanks for gifts, as well as to be thankful for the good people in your life. Happy holidays.