Tiger sharks ride out hurricanes in shallow waters to feast on dead animals

Hurricanes are devastating storms with winds that can blow at speeds of more than 74 mph.

Last year set a record with 30 named storms, 12 of which struck the United States. Storms are named to avoid confusion.

Sharks can sense the storms coming, so most leave shallower waters to seek out the safety of the deeper ocean.

Researchers discovered this by tagging sharks off the coast of Florida and the Bahamas. The Bahamas are islands in the Caribbean Sea. The tags showed bull sharks, nurse sharks and great hammerheads leaving Biscayne Bay near Miami and swimming to deeper waters in 2016 when Hurricane Matthew hit, and again in 2017 when Hurricane Irma struck.

In the Bahamas, however, large tiger sharks remained in shallow waters even when Hurricane Matthew struck with winds of 157 mph or stronger.