Tiger sharks ride out hurricanes in shallow waters to feast on dead animals

Hurricanes are devastating storms with winds that can blow at speeds of more than 74 mph.
Last year set a record with 30 named storms, 12 of which struck the United States. Storms are named to avoid confusion.
Sharks can sense the storms coming, so most leave shallower waters to seek out the safety of the deeper ocean.
Researchers discovered this by tagging sharks off the coast of Florida and the Bahamas. The Bahamas are islands in the Caribbean Sea. The tags showed bull sharks, nurse sharks and great hammerheads leaving Biscayne Bay near Miami and swimming to deeper waters in 2016 when Hurricane Matthew hit, and again in 2017 when Hurricane Irma struck.
In the Bahamas, however, large tiger sharks remained in shallow waters even when Hurricane Matthew struck with winds of 157 mph or stronger.
"I was amazed to see that big tiger sharks didn't evacuate even as the eye of the hurricane was bearing down on them, it was as if they didn't even flinch." said Neil Hammerschlag, a research associate professor at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School and the Abess Center for Ecosystem Science and Policy. "Their numbers even increased after the storm passed. We suspect tiger sharks were probably taking advantage of all the new scavenging opportunities from dead animals that were churned up in the storm."
Tiger sharks can grow 10 to 14 feet long and weigh 850 to 1,400 pounds. They are the fourth-largest shark and are known for being greedy eaters, even choking down garbage. They get their name from the dark stripes along their sides that show up especially well when they are young.
Another interesting fact about tiger sharks is that their eggs hatch inside the mother, which gives birth to a live baby shark. Those young sharks have to be careful because they may be eaten by their own kind.
