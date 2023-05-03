With spring finally arriving, it’s time to start planning a garden. Even if your parents don’t have a big plot of land, there are lots of other ways to grow edible plants or flowers such as in pots and raised garden beds. It’s exciting to see seeds sprout, grow and bloom, a wonder of nature.

For thousands of years, Native Americans have placed three different plants together in a mound — corn, beans and squash. They call these plants the three sisters.

The corn grows the fastest and is shallowly rooted. The bean uses the corn stalk to wrap around and climb upward. Beans also produce nitrates for the soil to feed the corn. The squash spreads out across the ground with broad leaves. These leaves shade the soil and keep it moist.

The three plants also provide different nutrients for humans. The corn is rich in carbohydrates, fiber and vitamin C. Carbohydrates are good for giving your body energy. Corn has been grown by humans in Mexico for more than 9,000 years and is also known as maize.

Beans are high in protein which helps your body build muscles and bones. Squash, which comes in many varieties, contains lots of vitamins and minerals that are healthy for your heart and muscles.

Combined together, the three sisters can provide enough nourishment for a human to survive. For the plants to grow, however, they need to be tended and cared for, which helps us learn how much we are connected to nature.

Here are some recommended plants that grow fairly easily: beets, lettuce, radishes and green beans. Ask your parents to take you to a greenhouse. There you can see some of the plants they have already sprouted that you can plant in your yard or flower pot. It’s fun to see all the different varieties.