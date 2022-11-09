Try to avoid getting stuck by a buck

Deer are becoming more common residents in Montana towns.

This time of the year male deer, called bucks, can be dangerous.

In the fall, deer are in what’s known as the rut, their annual breeding season. Bucks can be meaner than usual, chasing after cars, cats, dogs and even people walking along the sidewalk. They may also thrash trees and brush with their antlers in a mock fight. That’s because a chemical in their bodies, called testosterone, increases. They will even grow thicker neck muscles at this time of the year to help them when they fight.

Mostly bucks fight with other bucks over who gets to mate with female deer, called does. These fights can go really quickly if one buck is bigger than the other. They can also last a long time if the deer are evenly matched.

Sometimes when they push each other with their antlers, the antlers get stuck. They may get jammed together so tightly the deer can’t pull them apart. There are lots of videos on the internet of people trying to saw off one or two antlers to separate the locked bucks. There are even some more gruesome ones of one deer still alive dragging the other one around, which is dead. Nature can be a sad place.

Deer are also moving around more as they search for mates. So this is a good time for your parents to be extra careful driving on the highway, especially in the evenings and after dark. Bucks seem unconcerned and will lose their fear of cars and people making collisions more likely.

So be careful if you are out hiking, driving or just walking down the sidewalk. Give deer plenty of room to avoid making them angry. No one wants to get stuck by a buck.