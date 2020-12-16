Turkey feather blankets used to keep Native Americans warm

When the weather turns cold in winter, it sure is nice to crawl into bed under a pile of blankets. A blanket can also come in handy to stay warm while watching TV or reading a book.

Thousands of years ago, Native Americans living in the Southwest made some pretty amazing blankets. They took fibers from yucca plants to create string. Then they wove about 200 yards of the string together to create a blanket-shaped rectangle.

The warm part of the blanket came from wild turkey feathers. The feathers were woven into the string. One small blanket – a little more than 3 feet wide and less than 4-feet long – would have needed thousands of turkey feathers, the fluffy ones close to the bird’s body.

Two years ago an archaeologist tried to make a similar blanket. It took her a year-and-a-half to make a 2-foot, by 3-foot blanket using 17,000 feathers.

To get so many feathers, scientists think the Native Americans kept flocks of turkeys around like livestock, rather than killing the birds to get feathers. That way they had a constant supply.