Underwater photos highlight diversity of ocean life

It always amazes me the photos that can be taken while in the water.

If you like underwater photos too, the University of Miami’s 2021 Underwater Photo Contest winners is a great place to look online at some incredible shots. The winning photographs can be seen at https://www.rsmas.miami.edu/community-and-giving/outreach/underwater-photo-contest/2021-contest-winners/index.html.

The big winner was a venom-filled fireworm from Rio de Janeiro. I’ve never even heard of such things, but it doesn’t look as scary as it sounds. The photo is actually quite pretty.

The shot was taken by Ricardo Marques Dias at Arraial do Cabo in Brazil. The photo shows the flaring white bristles of the poisonous bearded fireworm that lives throughout the tropical western Atlantic as well as the mid-Atlantic ocean. It eats soft and hard corals and small crustaceans.

From Indonesia to Illinois, more than 800 photos were submitted to the 2021 contest, highlighting the vastness of life under the sea.

The other winning images showcase an array of sea life, including a reticulated brittle star crawling on a red cushion sea star, a school of migrating Munk’s devil rays and a bottom-dwelling polka-dot batfish.

A call for entries is now open through Sept. 26 for the 2022 contest, with a new category offered on weather — from extreme to extraordinary.

The contest is judged by a panel of professional photographers and marine scientists, photographs are divided into six separate categories. The contests are open to all amateur photographers who earn no more than 20% of their income from photography.

