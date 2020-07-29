Warmer, cooler weather creates female alligators

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Were you born in a hot month or a cold month? Are you a boy or a girl?

The reason I ask is that if you were an alligator it’s more likely that you would be a girl if you were born in hotter or cooler weather. It's the same for some turtles. If the weather was somewhere in between when the alligator or turtle was developing in its egg, the more likely those species would be a boy.

Usually the sex of a species is determined when the egg is fertilized. For some reason, though, whether a turtle, alligator, crocodile or some reptiles are born male or female depends on the temperature during a specific time while it is growing in its eggshell.

Scientists call it temperature-dependent sex determination, or TSD.

The reason the temperature of a developing egg concerns scientists is that if the weather is always warmer, those species could produce nothing but females. That could be dangerous to the species’ survival.

A study by University of Georgia researchers found that female alligators are produced when temperatures are below 88.7 degrees or above 94.1, while temperatures from 90.5 to 92.3 produce males.