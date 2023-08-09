On an ancient supercontinent, more than 120 million years ago, scientists at Washington State University say the first bees began buzzing around.

The supercontinent, called Gondwana, was formed by several continents we now call Africa, South America, Australia, Antarctica and part of India all smushed together.

These ancient bees were most likely related to wasps. The scientists think the bees first lived in dry portions of western Gondwana. As new continents formed, the bees moved north, developing a relationship with flowering plants.

The researchers are basing their ideas on information gathered from looking at bee genes from more than 200 different species. They also used 185 different bee fossils and extinct species to create their bee family tree.

Genes are the information inside cells that give plants and animals their different features. Hair color, height and eye color come from genes that your parents gave you.

The Washington scientists believe tropical regions, which have lots of flowering plants, evolved with bees. So many different types of plants may be around because of their relationship with bees.

Understanding how bees spread around the world, adapting to different types of plants and weather, may help scientists better understand them to keep their populations healthy.

That’s important because there are now only seven families of bees left. Years ago, there were 11 families of bees. Two of the more well-known bee families you may have heard of are honey bees and bumble bees. Their work helps the many plants we rely on for food.

— Brett French, Gazette Outdoors editor