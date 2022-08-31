Watch out for colored water in lakes, ponds

Late in the summer it is smart to watch out for pea-green water in ponds, streams and lakes. It could be caused by harmful algal blooms.

Normally algae is no problem. It’s common in waters. When too much of it grows, however, it can become dangerous. Humans and animals can become sick if they swim in the greenish water or swallow it.

One of these harmful algae blooms was recently discovered at Ackley Lake State Park in central Montana. So state officials put out an alert to warn people to avoid the water.

The algae can create poison that will irritate your skin, eyes, nose, throat and lungs. The chemicals can also cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache or liver and kidney damage. There have been no reports of people getting sick from eating fish caught when there is a harmful algal bloom, but there’s also never been much research, state officials noted.

If you’re not sure that unusually colored water is dangerous, it’s probably best to stay out. If someone you know or an animal becomes sick from an algal bloom, officials suggest that an adult call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222.

Warmer, longer summers may be causing more of these harmful blooms, officials said. Chemicals like nitrogen and phosphorous, found in fertilizers, can also help cause big algae blooms.

The blooms aren’t always green. They may also be blue, gold and red.