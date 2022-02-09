When it comes to food, polar bears prefer fat

Carnivores are animals that eat meat, like mountain lions, wolves and polar bears.

So it would make sense if a polar bear lives in a zoo that it should be fed lots of meat. However, a recent study led by Washington State University wildlife biologist Charlie Robbins found that zoo polar bears fed a lot of meat may have shorter lives and were more likely to get kidney disease.

The problem was the bears were being fed food similar to what a big cat like a lion would eat – two to three parts meat for every one portion of fat.

In the wild, however, polar bears mostly eat seals. Seals have a thick layer of fat, sometimes called blubber, that polar bears are particularly fond of. So polar bears usually eat two parts fat for every one portion of protein, just the opposite of what they may be fed in a zoo, the scientists say.

In the current study, the researchers say that polar bears and their closest relative, the grizzly bear, need low levels of protein similar to humans, apes and other animals with varied diets.

When the zoo bears were offered blocks of fat and blocks of high protein meat, they tended to eat more like they did in the wild.

When the researchers looked at zoo polar bear death records, the most common cause of death was kidney disease. Bears dying with kidney disease died 10 years earlier. Liver disease and cancer were the second most common causes of death.

Out of more than 600 wild bears examined, the team found no evidence of liver or kidney disease.

The team helped develop a dry kibble containing fat and protein similar to what polar bears would eat in the wild. When fed to zoo bears, researchers hope to discover if it is better for the animals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.