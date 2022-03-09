Which came first, the chicken or the goose? That’s what scientists studying 7,000-year-old goose bones were trying to figure out.

They suggest that some old goose bones found in China show they were the first birds to be domesticated. Domesticated means an animal is tamed, like a cat, dog or cow. It can also apply to plants, like corn, beans or squash that are grown in gardens.

It’s believed dogs may have been the first domesticated animals, following humans to feed on scraps they left behind, and eventually being tamed as watch dogs and even to haul loads. Scientists think this happened about 20,000 to 40,000 years ago.

Some evidence suggests chickens were domesticated about 9,000 years ago, providing food for humans so they didn’t have to hunt. The bird believed to have been tamed to create modern-day chickens may have been a red junglefowl. It is native to Southeast Asia.

However, the scientists who studied the 7,000-year-old goose bones think there is stronger evidence the goose is more likely to have been tamed and raised by humans before chickens.

The people who lived where the goose bones were found farmed rice. Geese like to eat rice. So the people likely caught and kept some of the wild geese to raise. To keep the geese, the farmers may have fed them or taken away their flight feathers so they couldn’t leave. Or maybe they just captured some and kept them in a cage.

The Chinese weren’t the only ones to tame geese. There are paintings on Egyptian tombs of geese that date back to between 1,000 and 2,000 BC. That is a long time ago, but not as long ago as the Chinese goose bones.

When you think about it, it is very strange that scientists are looking at bones from geese that people ate 7,000 years ago. What will scientists 7,000 years from now learn about us by looking through our garbage?

