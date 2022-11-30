Whitebark pine trees rely on birds to survive

Whitebark pine trees like a good view. They grow high atop mountains in the West.

So many of these trees have died in the past few decades, caused by disease and pests, that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is considering whether to list the tree as an endangered species in need of greater protection.

The Cornell Lab recently published a story on whitebark pines and their best friends, the Clark’s nutcracker. The story is a good overview of the challenges the trees face, and how important the birds are to the tree’s survival.

“No other tree depends on an animal so intimately,” said Diana Tomback, an ecologist at the University of Colorado Denver, in the article.

The birds are key to distributing the tree’s seeds. The nutcrackers break open the pine cones, which grow attractively atop the trees so the birds can see them, and then hide the seeds in the ground. This is similar to how squirrels store nuts for eating later.

Because the birds never recover all of the seeds they hide, some sprout into new whitebark pine trees. The trees’ cones do not open on their own to spread, nor do they have wings or some other way to scatter, so the birds are essential.

With fewer whitebark pine trees on the landscape, scientists are worried what the effect will be on Clark’s nutcrackers. They can also eat other tree nuts, but whitebark seeds are very healthy and high in protein. They are so rich in calories that grizzly bears also feed on the tiny seeds.

The next time you are hiking high in the mountains, try to identify some whitebark pine trees. Then look for the Clark’s nutcracker, the tree’s best buddy. The pale gray birds, members of the crow and jay families, have black wings.