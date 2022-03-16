Why and how Yellowstone National Park is No. 1

This year Yellowstone National Park is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

In 1872 Yellowstone was the first national park ever created in the world.

Some people argue Hot Springs in Arkansas was the first national park. It was created in 1832, but was not called a park. Instead, it was consider a national reservation made to protect the hot waters for everyone to use. Think of it like a national forest. It wasn’t until 1921 that Hot Springs became a national park.

Another misunderstanding is that Yosemite, in California, was the first national park. Founded in 1864, it was actually a state park in the beginning. The Yosemite Valley and Mariposa Grove of Big Trees were given to California for public use. In 1890, Congress made Yosemite a national park.

Even though Yellowstone is the first national park, Alaska’s Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve is the largest in the National Park System. Yellowstone is 2.2 million acres, spread across the states of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. Wrangell-St. Elias is a gigantic 13 million acres.

For a while, Yellowstone was the biggest national park in the lower 48 states, but in 1994 Death Valley National Monument was expanded to 3 million acres and became a national park.

Yellowstone does have another claim to fame, however. The park contains more geysers and hot springs than anywhere else in the world – more than 10,000 features that also include mudpots and steam vents. These exist because under Yellowstone lurks a large volcano. Its molten magma is so hot that it heats nearby water in the ground. When the hot water builds up pressure, like a heating tea kettle, the steam and hot water may burst above ground in places like Old Faithful geyser.

Talk your parents into taking you to Yellowstone as soon as they can. It’s a trip you won’t forget, and you can help the park celebrate its 150th birthday.

