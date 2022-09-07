Wigging out over earwigs is not unusual

Earwigs like our lettuce. My wife has found many of them when she’s plucked the plants from our garden and washed off the leaves in the sink. She does not like insects, especially in the house.

There are more than 10 native earwigs in the United States, although a European earwig arrived in the early 1900s and has spread.

The bugs wig people out because of their jointed bodies and large pinchers or forceps, called cerci, at their tail end. They use these to fight off other bugs that may want to eat them. Males also use the pincers to fight each other. The pincers aren’t strong enough to hurt people, though.

The reason earwigs like gardens is because they like to live in places where the soil is damp. You will also find them under rocks and planters. They only come out at night to feed.

Earwigs eat several different foods, including plants and other bugs like aphids, snails and slugs. So in this way, they can be both harmful and helpful when it comes to gardens.

Female earwigs are known as great mothers, taking care of her eggs throughout the winter to ensure they survive. One type of earwig mother even becomes a meal for its children, being eaten as they grow up and before they set out on their own.

Earwigs likely got their strange name from the myth that the bugs would crawl into people’s ears. This can happen, but is rare. Their name comes from the words ear and wicga, which means insect or beetle. So why are they not called ear beetles?